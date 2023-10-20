computerwoche.de

CIO des Jahres

Alle Sieger im Überblick

CIO des Jahres 2023 - das sind die Gewinner

20.10.2023
Die Siegerinnen und Sieger freuen sich über die Auszeichnung zum CIO des Jahres 2023. Alle ausgezeichneten Projekte finden Sie hier im Überblick.
Die Sieger beim CIO des Jahres 2023.
Foto: cio.de / Tobias Tschepe

Kategorie Großunternehmen
Platz 1 - Ingo Elfering, Fresenius

Kategorie Mittelstand
Platz 1 - Hong Huang-Bolz, Evident

Kategorie Public Sector
Platz 1 - Markus Schmitz, bis vor kurzem CIO der Bundesagentur für Arbeit

Digital Future Award
Anne Kjaer Bathel, ReDI School of Digital Integration

Innovation Award
Michael Berens, Solarlux

Transformation of Work Award
Thomas Speck, Trumpf

Diversity Award
Horst Mooshandl, Österreichische Post

Cyber Resilience Award
Gülay Stelzmüllner, bis vor kurzem CIO von Allianz Technology

Sustainability Award
Andreas Becker, Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE)