Kategorie Großunternehmen
Platz 1 - Ingo Elfering, Fresenius
Kategorie Mittelstand
Platz 1 - Hong Huang-Bolz, Evident
Kategorie Public Sector
Platz 1 - Markus Schmitz, bis vor kurzem CIO der Bundesagentur für Arbeit
Digital Future Award
Anne Kjaer Bathel, ReDI School of Digital Integration
Innovation Award
Michael Berens, Solarlux
Transformation of Work Award
Thomas Speck, Trumpf
Diversity Award
Horst Mooshandl, Österreichische Post
Cyber Resilience Award
Gülay Stelzmüllner, bis vor kurzem CIO von Allianz Technology
Sustainability Award
Andreas Becker, Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE)